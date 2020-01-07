Sara Ali Khan Looks Chic And Glamorous In These Quirky Ensembles

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. She made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She went on to star in Rohit Shetty's Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh. Sara is also a youth icon and has a huge fan following on social media. Sara often makes heads turn with her fashion statements. Check out some of the actor's quirky looks.

All about prints:

Sara is often seen sporting quirky prints and patterns for promotional events to magazine shoots. From flowy gowns to pantsuits Sara has rocked in each and every quirky outfit she has sported. The actor keeps experimenting with her unique fashion sense and style.

Here, Sara was seen sporting a flowy asymmetrical printed gown. The actor went for a messy voluminous ponytail and minimal makeup. She completed her look with beaded black strappy heels. She also sported multicoloured rings to compliment her attire.

Here, Sara experimented with a rather bold look in terms of makeup and also styling . Sara was seen sporting a red and yellow ruffle saree with the exaggerated sleeve blouse. Sara opted for bold makeup with deeply kohled eyes and nude lips with a messy ponytail. She completed off her look with golden dangler earrings.

Sara was seen donning an exaggerated beige coloured cape-like blouse with off-white saree. She opted for mid-parted curls and styled it in open hairdo. She completed her look with nude makeup and a statement ring.

Sara made headlines for her fashion when she sported this multicoloured co-ord set. She opted for a printed crop top and flare pants with neon yellow stilettoes. She went for a voluminous high ponytail with heart-shaped dangler earrings.

