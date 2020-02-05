Sara Ali Khan's Style Is The Perfect Inspiration You Need To Flaunt Your White Outfits

Sara Ali Khan, one of the most talented newcomers in Bollywood, is going to be seen next on the big screen in Love Aaj Kal. The movie is set to hit the theatres on Valentine's day. The romantic film also stars Karthik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in lead roles. Sara has been on a promotional spree for the movie and can be seen flaunting various outfits. The star always manages to stun the audience with her impeccable fashion sense along with her stupendous acting skills. Sara Ali Khan has also proven to be one of the most fashionable stars in Bollywood. Here are the times she took an offbeat route in fashion and yet managed to look stunning in her white outfits.

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in these white looks

Sara Ali Khan's new look in this new white outfit that she wore recently

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Sara looks amazing in this stylish palazzo and shirt white outfit.

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan stuns in this ravishing white look

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Sara looks amazing in this white embroidered Kurti and palazzo dress

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Sara is completely rocking this vacation look in a white ravishing swimwear

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan wore this beautiful white outfit on the Christmas eve

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan looks very pretty in this simple and elegant Salwar Kameez

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in this beautiful white gown

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan stuns in this dazzling white outfit

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

