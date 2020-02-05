Union Budget
Sara Ali Khan's Style Is The Perfect Inspiration You Need To Flaunt Your White Outfits

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan is definitely amongst the most stylish divas in tinsel town. Here are the times she took an offbeat route in fashion with her white dresses-

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, one of the most talented newcomers in Bollywood, is going to be seen next on the big screen in  Love Aaj Kal. The movie is set to hit the theatres on Valentine's day. The romantic film also stars Karthik Aaryan, Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in lead roles. Sara has been on a promotional spree for the movie and can be seen flaunting various outfits. The star always manages to stun the audience with her impeccable fashion sense along with her stupendous acting skills. Sara Ali Khan has also proven to be one of the most fashionable stars in Bollywood. Here are the times she took an offbeat route in fashion and yet managed to look stunning in her white outfits.

Also read | Sara Ali Khan Poking Fun At Herself On Instagram Is Super Relatable

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in these white looks

Sara Ali Khan's new look in this new white outfit that she wore recently

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Sara looks amazing in this stylish palazzo and shirt white outfit. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Also read | Sara Ali Khan Sets An Example In Fashion As She ROCKS These Off-beat Outfits, See Pics

Sara Ali Khan stuns in this ravishing white look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Sara looks amazing in this white embroidered Kurti and palazzo dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Sara is completely rocking this vacation look in a white ravishing swimwear

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Also read | Sara Ali Khan, Disha Patani And Other Celebs Who Slay In Front Knot Crop Tops

Sara Ali Khan wore this beautiful white outfit on the Christmas eve

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan looks very pretty in this simple and elegant Salwar Kameez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan looks stunning in this beautiful white gown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan stuns in this dazzling white outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Image courtesy: @saraalikhan95

Also read | Sara Ali Khan REACTS To 'Love Aaj Kal' Trolls, Says 'It Hit Me, Was Hard To Ignore'

 

 

Published:
