Sara Ali Khan Floating In Her 'blue Heaven' Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues; Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan has been treating her fans recently with some of the most beautiful pictures from her vacation in the Maldives. The actor is accompanied by her brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh. She added yet another video of herself in her collection of vacation posts.

Sara Ali Khan in blue heaven

Sara Ali Khan shared a video of herself floating in the blue waters of Maldives. She can be seen wearing a white bikini. Her hands are spread wide and one leg is on top of the other. The camera zooms out to show the vastness of the sea. Sara slowly becomes a small speck in the video.

She can be seen waving her hands in the water in the latter part of the video. In the caption, Sara Ali Khan said that if paradise had a colour, it would be blue.

Sara Ali Khan also shared pictures of herself deep-sea diving with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sara wrote the words 'Deep sea diving, fishes vibing' in the caption of the post. Khan also added the hashtag #bucketlist to tell her fans that deep-sea diving was a part of her bucket list.

The actor is all geared up for her upcoming movie Coolie No. 1. Sara will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in this modern-day adaptation of the 1995 movie which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The movie is directed by David Dhawan.

