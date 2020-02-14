Sara Ali Khan Has THIS Advice For Her Fans On Valentine's Day 2020

Sara Ali Khan's 2020 romance drama Love Aaj Kal is now in the theatres and is all set to make it big. It has been speculated in past that the Valentines’ Day release day will rope in a lot of fans to the theatres, and the film may be making an opening day profit of over Rs 9 crores. On this occasion, the actor took to her official social media handle to give her fans a valuable piece of advice. Read on to know more about what Sara Ali Khan has to say to her fans this Valentine's Day 2020:

Sara Ali Khan has this valuable piece of advice for her fans

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan posted two photos of herself, that feature her wearing a white t-shirt, and reads Valentines’ Day. She captioned the photos with a valuable piece of advice for her fans saying, “Happy Valentine’s Day” and “Go celebrate with your Bae ❤️Trust me do as I say. Watch #LoveAajKal it’s out today.”

Within an hour of the upload, the post garnered over 4 lakh likes from the fans. Here is the Instagram post by Sara Ali Khan.

In Love Aaj Kal, Sara Ali Khan will be seen playing the love interest of Kartik Aaryan, Zoe. Whereas in Coolie No. 1, she will be seen playing the character of Malati. It will be a spiritual remake of Govinda’s original Coolie No.1 and will feature David Dhawan’s son Varun Dhawan. The film will be directed by David Dhawan himself and will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani and others. The movie will be released on May 1, 2020, on the occasion of Labour Day and Maharashtra Day. The film will also feature Johnny Lever and Javed Jaffrey. Fans of the actors are all excited about the release of the film.

