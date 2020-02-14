'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Updates For February 13: Where Did Devika Go?

Yeh Teri Galiyan is a popular show that airs on Zee TV, every Monday to Friday, at 19:00 hrs. The popular romantic show, starring Avinash Mishra, Vrushika Mehta, Ruchi Mahajan, and Ayaan Zubair Rahmani in lead, has managed to keep the audiences hooked to their television sets for a long time now.

Yeh Teri Galiyan written updates

The episode started with Shan sitting in his room and thinking about what Nevi said. He was in a dilemma whether he loves Devika or not. He thought about Asmita and also thought that he only loved her.

Meanwhile, in a dream sequence, Shan met Asmita where she told him that he was in love with Devika. Shan asked her how she was here. To which, she replied that since he wasn't able to figure out his love for Devika, she had to be here to help him.

Shan realised that he was in love with Devika and decided to tell her. He started searching for her in the entire house but didn't find her. He questioned Akira where everyone was.

Also Read| 'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Updates for February 12: Shan to get married to Akira soon

Akira informed that the kids went to the temple with Nevi. Shan asked about Devika, Akira said she saw her in the morning. The kids came back and Shan enquired about Devika to them. Everybody said that they didn't see her.

Also Read| 'Yeh Teri Galiyan' written updates: Krishi stops Devika from leaving the house

Krishi asked Shan to call her but Nevi informed everyone that her phone was off. Akira thought in her mind that only she knew where Devika was. Meanwhile, the scene went back to the past where Akira tricked Devika and tied her in a storeroom.

Krishi entered Shan's room. Shan asked her to sleep, however, she questioned Shan why Devika left without informing her. Shan told her that maybe she was missing her mom. Krishi told Shan that she hoped Devika came back to her soon. Akira entered the storeroom in a bridal dress. She told Devika that she shouldn't try to escape as in a few hours she would be married to Shan. The episode ended with Nevi seeing Akira coming out of the storeroom. Nevi tried to go into the storeroom but Akira didn't let her go.

Also Read| 'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Update | February 10: Shan promises Chahat to marry Akira

Also Read| 'Yeh Teri Galiyan' written update February 7: Devika saves Krishi's life

Image Courtesy: Still from Yeh Teri Galiyan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.