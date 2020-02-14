Yeh Hai Chahatein February 13 Written Update: Prisha Hands Over Saransh's Custody

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms and it is a spin-off series of the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The episode begins with Yuvraj deciding to inform Prisha's parents about their marriage. He feels happy and thinks that after marriage, Saransh will legally be his son and he can then get all that trust fund money for himself.

The episode starts off with everyone crying for Prisha as she is now dead. The ladies in the background taunt Saransh and call her a murderer. Prisha wakes up and realises it was a dream. She gets emotional for Saransh. Vasu comes to meet her and hugs Prisha upon seeing her sad.

Yeh Hai Chahatein February 13 written update

She informs her that she has some work with her and tells her that she has a fixed deposit, and she had chosen Vasu and Appa as nominees. She tells her that she wants her to have the amount. Vasu hugs her and tells her that nothing will happen to her and that everything will be fine. Prisha hugs her and tells her to go home and take the cash.

Rudra comes in to meet Prisha and she tells him that she has prepared a list of Saransh’s likes and dislikes. She agrees to give away Saransh to Rudra so that he gets a good family to grow up in with all the amenities. She tells Rudra to hold his hand when Saransh sleeps, and she makes him promise, which he does. He assures her that he will do everything in his capacity to provide everything to Sarsnh as Rajeev would have wanted the same. He then brings out the custody papers and asks for her signature.

After she signs it, Rudra goes over to meet Saransh. Gopal scolds him and tells him to get out of the house. Rudra tells them that he has got the custody papers and therefore he is here to take Saransh away. Everyone stares in disbelief, while Rudra tells them that he knows that Rajeev is the father of Saransh. Saransh comes out and is extremely happy and agrees to leave with Rudraksh.

Rudraksh tells him to go pack his stuff and get ready to go to his new home. The family members feel sad to see him leave. Vasu tells Rudra to take care of himself. He makes promises of behaving well and Rudra also promises to take good care of him. Rudra asks him to come when he is done, but Saransh tells him to pick his bag. Rudra agrees and goes with him.

