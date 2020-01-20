Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Gives Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan A Fun Task To Perform

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar started with the Dabangg star Salman Khan entering the stage and greeting the audience. He then spoke with the housemates regarding the Madhurima Tuli's eviction. He also congratulated Asim for winning 'Elite Club membership' and told the other housemates that this membership will help Asim a lot in future.

Salman also asked Shehnaaz Gill if she is jealous of Asim and if she deserves the membership in the Elite Club. To this, she replied saying that she thinks Vishal deserves the card the most among all other housemates. In between all this, Salman also welcomed special guests on Bigg Boss 13. The special guests were none other than Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan who also made their entry into the Bigg Boss house. The two promoted their upcoming Valentine's Day release Love Aaj Kal.

Salman Khan asked Kartik and Sara if they spot any Love Aaj Kal Jodi in the house. To this, both replied they can see two of them Sidharth-Shehnaaz and Paras-Mahira. Salman then gave a fun task to Sara and Kartik and asked them to recreate scenes between the couples. The rumoured couple then mimicked Sidharth and Shehnaaz and Mahira and Paras and left everyone in splits.

After spending some time in the house, Sara and Kartik later joined Salman on the stage where they played yet another game with dentures. Each one was asked to place fake dentures in their mouth and repeat a few famous dialogues. Kartik was asked to say his famous monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama while Sara was asked to repeat what Salman says at the end of the show. Before taking an exit from the show, they danced to the tune of their new song We Twist.

Meanwhile, Kartik and Sara will be seen romancing each other for the first time in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal. The movie will also feature Randeep Hooda and newcomer Arushi Sharma in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on February 14, 2020.

Image Courtesy: Stills from Bigg Boss 13

