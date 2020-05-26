Sara Ali Khan Posts Lockdown Edition Of 'Namaste Darshako' Amid Travel Restrictions; Watch

As the COVID-19 lockdown keeps getting extended, celebrities are trying to find new ways to keep themselves and their fans entertained through it. Recently, Sara Ali Khan with her quirky and fun attitude once again turned into a tour guide for her fans. She had earlier posted two similar videos too but this time she came up with the lockdown edition where she gave a sneak peek of India.

Sara Ali Khan posts a lockdown edition of her "Namaste Darshako"

Sara Ali Khan on Instagram posted a video where she gave her fans a glimpse of India. Adding a caption to the post, Sara wrote, "Namaste Darshako 🙏🏻 Lockdown Edition 🔐 Episode 1: Bharat ‘State’ of Mind 🇮🇳 🌈☀️ Watch as IGTV video 🙌🏻". She was seen walking the roads of Bohar carrying a load on her head followed by a walk through a market area in Jammu and Kashmir.

The scene then changed to Sara riding a camel in Rajasthan followed a view of the Pushkar lake and the Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. This was followed a glimpse of Maharashtra and then the scene quickly changed to the busy streets of Telengana, Uttar Pradesh and Goa.

Sara Ali Khan also bargained with a man in Pondicherry. The next place that featured in the actor's video was Andhra Pradesh, specifically the Temple of Tirupati. This was followed by a glimpse of Gujarat where she got directions from a man on the highway. Next on the list was a temple in Tamil Nadu, some snippets of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala and Chhatisgarh. The video ended with Sara performing aarti of goddess Durga during West Bengal's most popular festival, Durga puja.

Previously, Sara Ali Khan had posted two similar videos. One was a guided tour of Benaras where she gave everyone a glimpse of the old city. Adding a caption, Sara wrote, "Namaste Darshako 🙏🏻

Banaras ki galliyo se...

oh what a lovely day 💁🏻‍♀️

So much fun- such little you pay 💰

If only in Varanasi one could stay 🤔".

The other video was from her trip to New York. Riding a carriage through the famous Central Park, Sara gave her fans a glimpse of the place. In the caption, she said, "Namaste Darshako with Sara 🙏🏻🙌🏻🎥🍿 #tbt".

