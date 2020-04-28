With Ryan Reynolds As Witty Simmba, Here's A Look At Hollywood Version Of 'Sooryavanshi'

Sooryavanshi is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020. The film was expected to release in March 2020, but due to the current Coronavirus pandemic situation, the film’s release date is postponed. The movie marks Akshay Kumar’s entry in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The movie also stars the other two herors of his Rohit Shetty's cop universe Bajirao Singham and Sangram Bhalerao AKA Simmba. If Sooryavanshi was made in Hollywood, these actors would nail the roles of the superstar cops. Have a look at the cast of Sooryavanshi if the film was made in Hollywood.

Christian Bale as Veer Sooryavanshi

Veer Sooryavanshi is the titular character of 'Sooryavanshi'. Christian Bale would be perfect as the cop. Christian Bale also has an experience of fighting the bad guys as Batman. Akshay Kumar’s persona fitness and charm would be portrayed by Christian Bale with utmost ease.

Image Credits: christianbale_ Instagram and Official Instagram account of Ajay Devgn

Margot Robbie as Aditi Sooryavanshi

Aditi Sooryavanshi is Veer Sooryavanshi’s wife. Margot Robbie would be the ideal choice to play Christian Bale’s on-screen wife in the Hollywood version of Sooryavanshi. Margot Robbie has the looks, wit and the ability to pull off high octane stunts if required.

Image Credits: Official Instagram account of Katrina Kaif and Margot Robbie

Bajirao Singham as Tom Cruise

The fierce character of Bajirao Singham can be played by none other than Tom Cruise. Tom Cruise has done several death-defying stunts throughout his career. The beloved action hero of Hollywood will be perfect as Bajirao Singham.

Image Credits: Official Instagram account of Tom Cruise and Ajay Devgn

Ryan Reynolds as Sangram Bhalerao AKA Simmba

Ranveer Singh is often referred to as Ryan Reynolds of Bollywood for his wit and sense of humour. Ryan Reynolds would be the best person to play Ranveer Singh’s character Simmba in Sooryanshi’s Hollywood version. Those who have seen his Deadpool movies know what the actor can do with his wit and humour.

Image Credits: Official Instagram account of Ryan Reynolds and Ranveer Singh

