Sara Ali Khan Shares Video Of Her Classical Moves; Impressed Fans Call Her An Inspiration

Sara Ali Khan, who is just two years old in the industry, enjoys a massive fan following already. Amid the lockdown, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a throwback video of herself, in which she is seen showcasing her classical dances moves. Looks like the Love Aaj Kal actor's video has impressed fans in Odisha.

Sara Ali Khan shares throwback video

On April 1, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a throwback video of herself in which the Coolie No.1 actor is seen performing classical dance with a partner. Wearing a simple Salwar and Kurti, she is seen at her dedicated best in the video. Looks like Sara Ali Khan's fans are impressed by her classical dance moves. A fan went on to ask her, 'Is there anything you cannot do', while many gave her a video a thumbs up.

Interestingly, Sara also garnered some love from Odisha. Another fan said, 'You are an inspiration to Odissi students'. Check out Sara Ali Khan's video. And also see what fans have to say about the blooming super talented actor of Bollywood.

Fans react to Sara Ali Khan's Instagram video

Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities have donated for the Coronavirus relief funds in the country. Sara Ali Khan also announced the big news of making a donation to the PM relief fund. Sara took to her Instagram and pledged to donate to this fund. She also urged her fans to do the same.

