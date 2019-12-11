Dilip Kumar Birthday: Varun Dhawan Showers Wishes, Says '97 Years Ago Brilliance Was Born'

Dilip Kumar, the yesteryear Bollywood star is celebrating his birthday today. He, who was a big name during the 70s and the 80s, holds a special place in the hearts of movie-goers, who have left no stone unturned to make him feel special on his birthday. Returning back the love he received on his birthday, Dilip Kumar posted a special message for his fans. In which he said, "On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection, and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes."

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

Varun Dhawan's wishes on Dilip Kumar's Birthday

Among all who are expressing their love and affection for Dilip Kumar on his special day, Varun Dhawan poured in love for the actor too, with a throwback picture and a heart full message that is winning many hearts. The youth sensation took to his Twitter handle to express his love and gratitude for the actor. He said, "Happy birthday to the loving legend #DilipKumar Saab. On this day 97 years ago brilliance was born #aebhai"

Happy birthday to the loving legend #DilipKumar Saab. On this day 97 years ago brilliance was born #aebhai pic.twitter.com/EBhcqt1yWP — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 11, 2019

What is Dilip Kumar up to these days?

Dilip Kumar, who was in news some time back due to his ailing health, has reportedly recovered now. Dilip Kumar who has a massive fan base on social media keeps his fans engaged with his social media posts. The actor recently visited the Musical maestro Lata Mangeshkar at her residence and posted a beautiful photo with her on his Twitter profile. Dilip Kumar captioned the picture saying, "Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself."

Overjoyed to hear the good news that My ‘choti behen’ Lata, is feeling much better and is at her home now. Please take good care of yourself @mangeshkarlata pic.twitter.com/Cf2hXmiGc1 — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 8, 2019

