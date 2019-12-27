Sara Ali Khan’s Early Morning Pictures Will Make You Pack Your Bags And Jet Off; See Pics

Sara Ali Khan debuted in Bollywood more than a year ago with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. The film garnered her accolades from all corners of the industry. She even won the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her performance in the film. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Even though she has not been seen on the silver screen for over a year now, Sara Ali Khan has managed to stay connected to her fans through her social media handles.

Sara Ali Khan’s latest picture

Sara Ali Khan recently took to social media to share a few snaps from her latest vacation. The actor is seen sporting a baby pink coloured tunic with palazzo pants and dupatta. In the third picture, Sara Ali Khan is seen posing along with her friend with whom she jetted off.

From the looks of it, one can assume that Sara Ali Khan’s vacation was in Kerala. She has also captioned the picture as “Take me back to the backwaters already”. Sara Ali Khan looks relaxed and calm in the no-makeup look.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s pictures here:

In addition to these, Sara Ali Khan also shared various other pictures from her vacation. She recently shared a picture of her in a nude pink bikini that set temperatures soaring. Sara Ali Khan’s pictures are giving fans vacation goals.

Check out Sara Ali Khan’s vacation pictures here:

