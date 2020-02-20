Sara Ali Khan's Best Scenes From Her Debut Movie 'Kedarnath' Where She Played Mukku

Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara Ali Khan made a mark in Bollywood with her debut film Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. Here are the scenes from her debut movie that left the audiences mesmerised. Sara Ali Khan was one of the stars who had gained an immense fan following even before she appeared on the big screen and these scenes would justify why!

Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath scenes

Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput give this epic performance right before the start of their song Jaan Nisaar. The song is sung by Arijit Singh. Sara's character can be seen trying to seek forgiveness from Sushant's character in this clip due to some misunderstanding between them.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's characters can be seen sharing some cute moments before the beginning of a relationship against the beautiful backdrop of Qaafirana. Sara seems pretty genuine and authentic while playing this bit in the movie, her character is pretty straight forward and knows what she wants. The character resonates with the mindset of the youth and Sara appears to be doing a perfect job playing her strong-willed character.

Take a look at the clip where Sara Ali Khan can be seen acing the song's choreography with her dancing skills. This was the scene where Sara and Sushant's characters have started to become fond of each other. Sara plays the role of a rebellious girl who challenges stereotypes..

Take a look at this clip of Sara where she showcases the strong-willed and firm minded character of Mukku that she plays in the movie. She can be seen having a serious conversation in the scene.

