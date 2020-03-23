The Debate
Sara Ali Khan Indulges In Intense Workout While Social Distancing; Watch Video

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan is urging fans to stay home and stay fit due to COVID-19 outbreak. Check out her intense home workout video during quarantine & read to know more

Sara Ali Khan

Coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has led to a quarantine situation in many places. Bollywood celebs are urging fans to stay at home and at the same time stay fit. Sara Ali Khan has joined the list as she uploaded a video of her home workout routine while in maintaining social distancing.

Also Read |Sara Ali Khan Misses Her Mom And Brother, Fans Ask, 'what About Papa?'

Sara Ali Khan’s home workout

Popular youngster, Sara Ali Khan shared her Tabata exercise video. Tabata training is a type of high-intensity interval training. Sara shared her workout video on Instagram, where she has more than 20 million followers. The Simmba star is performing various exercises in the course of around 3 minutes. Check out the video.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Channels Her 'desi' Avatar As She Suggests Home-remedy For Better Immunity

Before Sara Ali Khan, well-known celebs such as Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez and Malaika Arora shared their workout videos. Katrina was seen doing a less intense exercises but for a long time. While Jacqueline and Malaika performed yoga in self-quarantine.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Also Read |Sara Ali Khan Reveals She Likes Imtiaz Ali & Aanand L. Rai's Portrayal Of Women In Movies

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Will Surely Leave You In Splits With These Shayaris

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Sara Ali Khan was last seen on the big screen in Love Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan. The much-hyped film tanked at the box office, as per reports. But the chemistry between Sara and Kartik was adored. She will next appear in Coolie No.1 with Varun Dhawan. Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar is also Sara’s upcoming venture.

 

 

