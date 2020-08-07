Sara Ali Khan Has A Message About Staying Strong And Being True; See Post Here

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of herself from Goa, where she is staying with her family. In the picture, she can be seen sipping on her morning drink while giving out a sweet and strong message about staying strong. Her pictures from Goa with brother Ibrahim have lately been receiving a lot of love from her followers on social media.

Sara Ali Khan’s adorable picture

Actor Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram to share a few pictures from the outings that she has been having in Goa. She posted a picture of herself where she can be seen sitting outside a painted shutter while sipping on a cup of cold drink. She can be seen dressed in a pair of white shorts which has been paired with a striped top.

She can also be seen wearing a windcheater which has the right blend of lavender, pink, white, and black. Sara Ali Khan is also seen wearing a transparent sporty cap which goes well with the look.

The actor has also added a gif sticker in the story alongside her picture. The colourful gif speaks about staying strong and true. It also sends the message of being oneself no matter what comes along. The actor has also added another sticker which says ‘cute’, indicating how she loves the look herself. Have a look at the picture posted by Sara Ali Khan on her Instagram story here.

Sara Ali Khan also posted another picture on her Instagram story where she could be seen sitting in the middle of an empty road. She was seen posing with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan who was acting like he was praying wholeheartedly. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, was acting like she was doing yoga with her eyes shut.

She also mentioned through various stickers that she and Ibrahim form a really cool combo. She also added two bunnies alongside the quirky click. Have a look at the picture from Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram story here.

Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

