'Gone With The Wind': Sara Ali Khan And Brother Ibrahim Enjoy Cycling In Rain; Watch Video

It seems that Sara Ali Khan and brother Ibrahim are spending a lot of time together bonding over swimming together in the pool and cycling amid the heavy rains. Recently, the Kedarnath actress shared videos on Instagram from her cycling sessions with her brother amid strong winds and rains. One of the video clip also shows Sara’s cap being blown away by the speedy winds. While captioning the post, the actress who felt bad for her cap being blown away by the win, wrote, “gone with the wind.”

Sara Ali Khan bonds with brother Ibrahim

Apart from the two cycling, the video also shows the picturesque landscapes and greenery all around. With amazing downpour, Sara seems to be enjoying every bit of her time cycling with brother Ibrahim. Earlier, Sara shared a picture on Instagram where Ibrahim can be seen picking her up on his shoulders. While Ibrahim can be seen holding the Simmba actress perfectly on his shoulders, Sara can be seen all smiles while she gives a pose with her arms stretched outwards. The siblings can also be twinning as they are sporting a white tee with a large blue snail-like print on it.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Enjoys A Gorgeous Sunset In Goa With A Mask On, Says 'spread Joy'

Read: Sara Ali Khan Has A Message About Staying Strong And Being True; See Post Here

They can be seen posing amidst a picturesque location which suggests Sara and Ibrahim are spending their lockdown amidst the lush green nature. Sara also shared another picture wherein they both can be seen posing while sitting on a road in front of a huge meadow. The cycle in the picture also hints that they both must have also indulged in some fun cycling sessions.

The actress captioned the pictures in her unmissable Shayari style. She described it to be her post-Rakhi bonding vibe with her brother. She also pulled Ibrahim's leg in the caption saying how she had to 'bribe' him so that he could twin with her and how she had to beg him to allow her to join his tribe. The actor also shared one of the pictures of her being seated atop Ibrahim's shoulders on her Instagram story. She captioned the picture as 'Brother and Sister's Day' and 'Double Trouble.'

Read: Sara Ali Khan Drives Away Monday Blues With Kishore Kumar Song And Underwater Dips

Read: Sara Ali Khan Shares Glimpses Of Delightful ‘bonding Time’ With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

(Image credit: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.