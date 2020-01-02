Sara Ali Khan's Quirkiness Was Super Relatable, Her Social Media Posts Are Proof

Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Bollywood's Pataudi Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh. She made her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's directorial Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. She went on to star in Rohit Shetty's Simmba opposite Ranveer Singh.

5 Times Sara Ali Khan Was Super Quirky

1. Sara Ali Khan made her Koffee With Karan debut with her father Saif Ali Khan. Be it pulling her leg with Kartik Aryan references to reminiscing about her childhood, Saif kept the conversation super fun and light. Sara was a sport during the entire episode and showed humility while countering her father's claims. The host of the show Karan Johar was pleasantly surprised with the rapport they shared.

2. Sara Ali Khan is quite active on social media like any other celebrity. She often shares pictures with her close friends and family. Sara likes to share pictures and videos of her brother Ibrahim and her doing silly things together. On the occasion of Diwali, she posted a video of the brother-sister duo telling knock-knock jokes and enjoying quality family time.

3. Sara Ali Khan's bong with mother Amrita Singh is precious, as seen on her social media. Amrita Singh was one of the leading ladies of Bollywood during her time and Sara definitely has learned to walk on the path of success from her mom. She has been vocal about her bond with her mother, as well as Saif's current wife Kareena Kapoor. Sara can pull off both western and ethnic looks with equal poise, just like Amrita.

4. Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput appeared on a reality TV show hosted by Salman Khan to promote their film Kedarnath. Guests asked silly questions and gave tasks to perform, Sara was asked to choose from pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as to who is more favourable to her. Without a single hesitation, she chose her dad's picture and said he will always be most special to her.

5. After Sara's first two films Kedarnath and Simmba hit the theatres, she dropped down to a popular theatre in the city and bought tickets to her movie standing in the queue. She even shot an adorable video of her purchasing the tickets from the box-office window and posted it on Instagram. Though she is a Bollywood movie star herself the video shows she is just like any other Bollywood fan, making her super relatable.

Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in the official remake of the 1995 classic, Coolie No. 1 helmed by David Dhawan himself. The film will also star Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The movie is set to hit the screens on the 1st of May, 2020.

