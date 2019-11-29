Sara Ali Khan's Minty Cool Vibes Are Giving Her Fans The Perfect #FridayFeels

Sara Ali Khan is currently one of the most popular actors. Her joyous face is her fans' favourite and her pictures are proof of the same. The young actor made her debut in 2018 film Kedarnath and Simmba. Both the movies were loved by the audience as well as critics. Sara has garnered a huge fanbase, be it on social media or in real life, Sara is known to be a very lively and energetic actor. Despite having worked in just two films so far, the Simmba actor is already a popular celebrity.

Sara Ali Khan is admired by many not just for her style but also for her alluring smile. She is also known as the queen of expressions among her fans. Recently, the Simmba actor was spotted in the city and Sara was seen posing for the shutterbugs as she flashed her smile. Sara looked stunning as she stepped out wearing a pastel blue ethnic attire with a floral print and checked printed trousers. Sara was seen wearing beige jutis and also a pair of bright bangles to go with her outfit.

Take a look at the pictures

Sara is back from her 12-day-long trip to New york. The actor was seen sharing her pictures and videos from her trip to give her fans a glimpse of her vacation. On the work front, Sara is gearing up for her upcoming film where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal 2. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will also be starring Randeep Hooda, R. Bhakti Klein. Love Aaj Kal 2 is all set to hit the silver screens on Valentine's Day, February next year. Besides Love Aaj Kal 2, Sara Ali Khan will also be starring next to Varun Dhawan in Coolie No.1. The movie is directed by David Dhawan and is the remake of the 1995 film of the same name that featured Govinda and Karishma Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020.

