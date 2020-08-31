Sara Ali Khan's 'Monday Mood' All About Beachy Vibes And Messy Hair

On August 31, Sara Ali Khan gave a sneak peek into how her "Monday mood" looked like. Sara shared a set of two pictures in which she could be seen posing at the beach. She donned a pretty white top and denim. In the photos, Sara's hair looked flowy and messy. Sharing the pictures, the Coolie No. 1 actor wrote, "Monday Morning Mood" followed by sea and shell emoticons.

As soon as Sara Ali Khan's photos were up on her Instagram wall, the post garnered a lot of attention from fans. A user sent some love from Jharkhand and wrote, "Sara u r my fav." Another fan wrote, "You be the cutest." Many simply dropped hearts and awestruck emotions and flooded the comments section with love. Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post.

Sara Ali Khan's "Monday mood"

Earlier, Sara Ali Khan shared glimpses of how she celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi 2020. As seen in the photos, the Simmba star dazzled in a bright pink ethnic suit. Her dress had intricate golden work which glammed up her look. Sara also pulled off a pair of huge danglers. There were two Ganesha idols in her photos. Along with a huge idol, there was a comparatively smaller idol too. "Ganpati Bappa Morya," read the caption to her post. Fans also extended their warm wishes for the actor.

Sara's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Recently, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday's comments exchange on Instagram caught many eyeballs. Ananya Panday shared a BTS pic from her upcoming film, Khaali Peeli. Ananya wrote, "I miss playing Pooja already and doing random photoshoots in the middle of intense action sequences. Take Me Back." Complimenting Ananya Panday's look in her post, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "You look very pretty". As soon as Ananya caught a glimpse of the same, she thanked Sara and also went on to call her a "cutie". Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor also dropped an endearing comment on Ananya's post.

On the work front, Sara will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No. 1. The duo has wrapped shooting for the movie. Sara is also roped in for Aanand L. Rai's Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

