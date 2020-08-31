Mark Ruffalo Shares 'power And Impact' Chadwick Boseman Had On Young Generation

Chadwick Boseman's family had released a statement informing fans about his tragic passing on August 29, 2020. Boseman, who was at the prime of his career with Black Panther and Da 5 Bloods, was battling cancer since 2016. While his co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have paid their tribute to the late actor, Boseman's co-star from Avengers: Infinity War, Mark Ruffalo, recently took to Twitter and shared the impact Chadwick had on the next generation.

Mark Ruffalo's 'impact' tweet

This is his power and impact on the next generation. #ChadwickForever pic.twitter.com/uzwaNOt8M0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 30, 2020

Ruffalo, who plays the character of Bruce Banner/Hulk in the MCU, took to Twitter and shared two photos of kids paying tribute to their fallen hero. In the two similar photos, kids can be seen having assembled their Avengers toys in a circle and pose with the 'Wakanda Forever' greeting as a Black Panther toy can be seen resting on the ground. Along with the photos, Mark wrote that this was Boseman's impact on the next generation. Back on August 29, Ruffalo had taken to Twitter to share his condolences for Boseman. Check it out below:

All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King.

Chadwick Boseman and Chris Evans featured in a considerable amount of scenes together in their run in the MCU. The Captain America actor, in his condolence to the Chadwick 'T'Challa' Boseman, wrote that he is absolutely devastated and the latter's passing is absolutely heartbreaking.

In the tweet, Evans described Boseman to be special and a true original. The Black Panther actor was a deeply committed and a curios artist, according to Evans. Check out his tweet below:

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking.



Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, KingðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/oBERXlw66Z — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

MCU's headliner Robert Downey Jr, on the other hand, shared a GIF of him with Chadwick having a good time together. In the caption, Downey Jr wrote that Boseman 'level the playing field' while fighting cancer and regarded that act to be heroism. Check out Robert Downey Jr's tribute to Chadwick Boseman below -

