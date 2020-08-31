Alaya F 'pushes Herself Out Of Comfort Zone' As She Dances With Pencil Heels

On Sunday, Alaya F posted a video of herself in which she could be seen dancing with her friend. Alaya grooved to the beats of Dancing with a Stranger, by Sam Smith and Normani. Through the caption, the actor expressed that she tried to dance with pencil heels on, with no cuts at all. Further, Alaya shared that she pushed herself out of her comfort zone.

The video was a B&W clip in which the Jawaani Jaaneman actor showcased her moves. Her performance was choreographed by Utkarsh. Alaya wrote, "Tried to do a fun choreography in pencil heels with no cuts at all just push myself out of my comfort zone a little. Tried to do a fun choreography in pencil heels with no cuts at all just push myself out of my comfort zone a little."

Alaya F's Instagram post

As soon as Alaya F's Instagram post was up, a user wrote, "I can’t believe that u said u were an atrocious dancer... girl just look at you ♥ï¸ you nailed it... it was too good." Whereas, another fan penned, "You always amazed us. You created a push for yourself and you have completed. My real motivation is seeing you doing something. You always do with your heart and loads of hard work that's why you always succeed though. The person who does anything with their heart they never fails." Many simply dropped hearts on Alaya's video.

Earlier, Alaya had shared a glimpse of the same video. However, she did not divulge details about it. Alaya F just expressed that she is setting a goal on her Instagram. "So I’m obligated to follow through with it. I’m going to put out a dance video on the 30th of August! Pressure is on Utkarsh," she wrote. Fans were already excited to watch her video. Mouni Roy too dropped a fire emoticon on the actor's post. A user wrote, "Yayyyyy dance video is my favourite part of your Instagram! Soooo excited to see your amazing dance move."

Alaya F made her Bollywood debut in 2020 with Jawaani Jaaneman, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu. Helmed by Nitin Kakkar, the movie churned decent numbers at the box office. The film chronicles the story of how a 40-year-old man's life takes a U-turn after he bumps into a young woman, who claims to be his daughter.

