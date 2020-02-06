Union Budget
Sara Ali Khan's Photos Are Proof That She Rocks The Casual Look; See Pics

Bollywood News

Sara Ali Khan is a very talented actor of Bollywood and has garnered quite a fan-base in such a small time. Look at her sporting casual outfits with confidence.

Written By Sushmit Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
sara ali khan

Sara Ali Khan is a Bollywood actor and daughter of Saif Ali Khan & his former wife Amrita Singh. She made her debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018. She is an active fashion enthusiast and a style icon, and her Instagram posts are proof. Let us take a look at how she slays casual wear. 

Read Also: Ananya Panday Says Her Parents Let Her Make Mistakes And Learn From Them

Take cues from Sara Ali Khan for days you just want to step out casually:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara looks cute and comfortable in jeans shorts and a white T-shirt. She paired it beautifully with an open-toed yellow sandal. The next picture shows her flaunting her abs in a light green tracksuit which she paired with a pair of cool white sneakers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Read Also: Emraan Hashmi Knocks The Deadly Cop Avatar Out Of The Park In Sanjay Gupta's 'Mumbai Saga'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Sara Ali Khan's photos are proof that she looks elegant while donning black. In the first picture, she is wearing a loose black top with navy blue jeans and white sneakers which she paired with a pair of completely white sneakers. With the striped bag and open hair, she looks gorgeous.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Read Also: The Immortal Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal To Put On Extra Inches, Learn Jujutsu And Archery

We totally love this pink funky jacket that says "Pattaka" (firecracker) on the front. The jacket perfectly matches her all-black spaghetti top, jeans shorts, and yellow shoes. The Simmba actor surely knows how to step out casually and slay it effortlessly, and we absolutely love these Sara Ali Khan casual outfits.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal that will release on February 14th, 2020. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. After this movie, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's Coolie No 1 remake.

Read Also: Aditya Roy Kapur Wants To 'lift More Weights' Because Of John Abraham; Here's Why

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
