Sara Ali Khan Can Slay The Poker Face Look Like No Other & These Pictures Are A Proof

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular leading ladies of Bollywood. Along with acting, she is also known for keeping her fans updated with her fun, experimental and quirky looks on social media, especially Instagram.

The actor has rocked the poker face expression like an absolute stunner in several Instagram posts. Therefore, here is a compilation of Sara Ali Khan's best pictures wherein she looked stunning in the poker face.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Sure Knows The Art Of Charming Fans With Her Unique Poses; See Pics

Sara Ali Khan's poker face looks

Sara Ali Khan recently graced the red carpet of an award-show in a pastel-coloured high slitted gown with feature and bow details. She paired her look with silver strappy heels and minimal accessories. The Kedarnath actor rounded off her look with nude makeup and hair tied in a messy ponytail.

For a brand collaboration, she posed for the camera with a poker face sporting an all Puma-ensemble. The actor donned a white tank top paired with oversized purple pants with hints of black and pink along with a purple jacket tied across her waist. She completed her look with purple sneakers and her hair tied up.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Showcases The Bubbly Side Of Her Personality In These Pics

The Simmba actor stuns the audience with her sartorial choices, be it western or ethnic. Khan looked stunning as she posed for the camera in a hot pink lehenga. Khan's lehenga comprised heavy intricate golden embellishment. She kept her overall look basic and let the lehenga steal the show.

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan Showcases The Bubbly Side Of Her Personality In These Pics

Here is a bonus of Sara Ali Khan's photos wherein she slayed the poker face look

Also Read | Date Night Hairstyles Inspired From Bollywood Divas That You Can Easily Try

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.