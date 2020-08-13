Sara Ali Khan Concludes Her Birthday With Sweet Video Of Her Cutting Birthday Cakes

Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 25th birthday on August 12, 2020. She took to her social media account and shared a video where she is seen cutting a few birthday cakes. Sara Ali Khan shared the video late at night as she concluded her birthday celebrations. Check out the video shared by the actor on her social media account.

Sara Ali Khan’s birthday celebration

In the video, Sara Ali Khan is surrounded by people who were heard singing ‘the happy birthday’ song. Khan wore a dark colour tank top and paired the look with a pair of white coloured shorts with floral design. She had her hair pulled to a side as she cuts her birthday cake.

In the video, Sara Ali Khan has three chocolate flavoured birthday cakes in front of her with one candle on each one of them. Sara can be seen cutting the birthday cake and singing ‘the happy birthday’ song along with the others. In the video, the actor sings happy birthday, looking extremely happy.

Khan took to her social media account previously and shared a few videos from her late-night birthday celebration, a day prior to her birthday. In the videos shared on Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram story, she can be seen enjoying her birthday celebrations a night before her birthday. In the first video, Sara can be seen wearing a black coloured romper with white lines. She left her hair open and wore a gorgeous pair of earrings as she celebrated a night before her birthday.

In the background, a ‘happy birthday’ poster can be seen pasted on the wall along with a few balloons. In the next video, Sara Ali Khan can be seen enjoying her birthday with two birthday cakes and chocolate brownie. Sara Ali Khan’s birthday celebration was filled with chocolate cake as she shared a video of three different chocolate flavoured cakes.

Khan also shared a video from her birthday celebration as she was seen surrounded by balloons. She had a happy birthday balloon and a star-shaped balloon right in front of her, as she hides her face with another smaller one. She wore a black and white coloured striped top along with a pair of floral pants. A bottle of champagne can be seen resting on the table in front of her as well.

