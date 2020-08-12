Varun Dhawan Wishes Sara Ali Khan On Her Birthday, Says She 'lights Up Everyone's Lives'

Saif Ali Khan's daughter, Sara Ali Khan turned a year older today, i.e. August 12, 2020. The Simmba actor turned 25 today and her Coolie No. 1 co-star, Varun Dhawan has a sweet birthday wish for her. Sharing a quirky video from the sets of their upcoming film, Varun expresses how Sara 'lights up' everyone's lives.

Varun Dhawan wishes for Sara Ali Khan to stay 'PG-13'

One of the most-loved star kids of Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan has turned 25 years old today, and social media is flooded with heartfelt birthday wishes for the actor from across the country. Sara is celebrating her special day with her loved ones in Goa and also gave fans a sneak-peak into her birthday celebration through her Instagram stories. Now, her upcoming film Coolie No. 1's co-star, Varun Dhawan has taken to his Instagram handle to wish his leading lady a 'Happy Birthday'.

Sharing a quirky BTS video with Sara from the sets of their upcoming comedy film, Varun asked Sara to stay 'PG-13', but 'No. 1 in Raju's (his character's name from Coolie No.1) heart. In the video shared by him on his Instagram handle, the Main Tera Hero actor is seen giving pecks on Sara's cheeks which she posed for the camera with a pout. Wishing the Kedarnath actor on her 25th birthday, the 33-year-old wrote,

Happy birthday @saraalikhan95.

You light up all our lives.

stay pg-13 but number 1 in Raju’s heart. (sic)

Check out his IG post below:

Meanwhile, Sara shared a couple of pictures from her lockdown birthday celebration on Instagram. The daughter of Saif and Amrita looked absolutely adorable as she posed for the camera with her a bunch of balloons. Sara's ardent fans and friends from the industry have also flooded social media with sweet birthday posts.

Have a look:

On the work front, Sara will soon be seen sharing the screen space with Varun for the first time in filmmaker David Dhawan's upcoming comedy film, titled Coolie No. 1. The film is a remake of the 1995's Govinda starrer of the same title. Alongside the lead couple, the David Dhawan directorial will also star Paresh Rawal in a pivotal role.

