Sara Ali Khan's Top Moments From 2019 That Made The Headlines

Sara Ali Khan is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. She has appeared in two movies and has already won the hearts of many with her charming looks and down to earth behaviour. She is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan, an established actor in Bollywood. Read more to know about the times Sara made to the headlines in 2019.

When she was spotted by paparazzi

She always charms the fans and paparazzi alike with her charming attributes and ‘Namastes.’ Whenever she is spotted by fans and paparazzi she is seen with her iconic Namaste, and down to earth behaviour. The actor had gained spotlight even before she made her Bollywood debut in the movie 2018 disaster drama flick Kedarnath. She was followed and photographed every time she stepped out, and she was very receptive and appreciative of the love and attention she got from fans.

Her Bollywood debut

Sara Ali Khan made the headlines with her Bollywood debut in the movie Kedarnath. She made her first movie appearance alongside the Detective Byomkesh Bakshy actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Being the daughter of a well-renowned actor Saif Ali Khan, Sara had the burden of heavy expectations, and she filled her father’s shoes with great ease, as she went on to receive the Filmfare Award for Best Female debut.

Her big-screen appearance alongside Ranveer Singh

Sara Ali Khan made the news when she was seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Simbba. She played the character of Shagun Sathe and was praised by critics and fans alike for her performance in the movie. It went on to become a commercial success. Both the movies performed well at the box office and paved the way for a blooming career for Sara Ali Khan.

When she made 11 endorsement deals

Sara Ali Khan, who has just appeared in two movies, has become the brand ambassador of eleven brands. She has been seen in the advertisements of several leading companies Sara was the talk of the town when Puma had launched its Propah Lady campaign. In their advertisement, Sara was seen sporting the Puma sportswear and fans adored her looks in the photos she had posted on the social media platforms. Here is the post:

