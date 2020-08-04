Sara Ali Khan Gets Poetic Amid Mumbai Rains, Shares Stunning Pool Pictures

If there is one thing that actress Sara Ali Khan is passionate about amid the lockdown then that is enhancing her poetic skills. The actress has been acing up her poetic skills and flaunting them on social media. Recently, the Kedarnath actress shared beautiful pictures from the swimming pool in her house where she can be seen sitting on a unicorn pool bubble toy. While captioning the post, the actress poetically penned her thoughts.

Sara Ali Khan's poetic mannerism amid Mumbai rains

The actress shared the pictures on Instagram and captioned it with a poem. Through her poetry, Sara tried to express her mood which will never change even if the weather changes or rain get transformed. Sara further wrote that she will embrace the weather and be herself and not conform to the calm before the storm. It seems that the heavy rains that have lashed the Mumbai city, has set the mood of the actress as in the second picture, she is seen enjoying the rains in her pool while riding on the unicorn pool toy.

Several fans of the actress were quick enough to praise the actress’s skills and post in the comment section. One of the users captioned her post as “Sara ki Safari.” Another user hailed the actress and wrote complimented her that she is slaying away in style. A third user called her a “mermaid.” Another user praised Sara’s beauty in the post and wrote that no doubt that the actress is pretty off-screen as well.

Sometime back, Sara took a stroll down the memory lane and shared a throwback childhood picture of herself along with mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. Apart from the picture, the actress even penned a small poem that was dedicated to her mother and their Holi shenanigans. While sharing the priceless throwback memory, the Simmba actress recalled the good old days when the trio spent their beautiful time together. While sharing the picture, Sara penned a poem while renumerating the time, the three of them had great fun playing Holi. She narrated the entire Holi celebrations and wrote how Sara used to play with a riot of colours along with her mother and used to throw gulaal on her.

