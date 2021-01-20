'Sarfarosh 2' To Have A Realistic Approach, Will Be Dedicated To CRPF Personnel: Filmmaker

Filmmaker John Matthew Matthan recently spoke about his upcoming project Sarfarosh 2, which is a sequel to his previous Sarfarosh film. The makers back then garnered tremendous praise from fans and critics alike for the film. The Sarfarosh 2 plot this time will revolve around the country’s internal security and will be dedicated to the Indian CRPF personnel. According to Indian Express, the film is more likely to take a realistic approach this time as they move forward with Sarfarosh 2.

Sarfarosh 2 plot to have a "realistic" approach?

The Sarfarosh 2 cast has not been decided just yet, however, the makers have spoken about the script and various details about the film. According to the above-mentioned news portal, the filmmaker mentioned that the film will closely revolve around the inner security of India. The film will highlight the strength of the CRPF and the problems they face at the ground level.

John Matthew also said that he feels a writer and director should be sensitive when writing such scripts. He mentioned his wish to not be offensive to anyone while making the film. He further pointed out how he himself wrote the script for Sarfarosh 2 five to six times. However, he would eventually find some error in the script and would scrap it off. He said that before finalising the script, he would look at its criticism and then keep it aside.

The filmmaker revealed that in five to six months, this has been the first time he has come across something solid which he has now finalised. However, he did mention that there are a few potholes in the script which he will most likely fix. Further on, the filmmaker expressed his views on the first Sarfarosh film, he said that back then songs were a vital part of gaining revenue for a film. However, he himself had no intention of adding two romantic songs in the movie. The filmmaker expressed that for him songs are a way of expression and thus he wanted to serve that purpose. Therefore, for Sarfarosh 2, John Matthew said that he will be decreasing the number of songs he adds to the film.

