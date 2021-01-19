Sharad Kelkar To Lend Voice For 'The Legend Of Hanuman', Calls It 'unique Experience'

Actor Sharad Kelkar who recently mesmerised fans with his impeccable acting skills in his last film Laxmii as a transgender is all set for his next project Legend of Hanuman. The actor will lend his voice for the visually stunning animated epic saga where he will be seen as the narrator.

According to The Indian Express, the 13-episode series will focus on Hanuman’s journey of self-discovery, the story of a humble vaanara who forgot about his divinity in God and later was helped by people to discover the god within him. The epic is going to be produced by Graphic India and created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang, and Charuvi P Singhal. The portal further revealed that the mythological animation series has been designed using superior quality visuals mounted on a global scale.

The series is helmed by Jeevan J Kang and Navin John, with lead writers Sharad Devarajan, Sarwat Chaddha, Ashwin Pande, and Arshad Syed. Sharad considers himself fortunate enough to be a part of the epic drama and lend his voice. Talking about the same, he issued a press statement and said,

“Most of us have grown up either listening to tales of Lord Hanuman or watching it on television. Interestingly, we know little about His formative years. The legend of Hanuman is a visually rich tale of a god who forgot who he was and believed he was just a vaanara. As a sootradhar (narrator), it’s my privilege to lend my voice in a way that ties that story together; it’s been a truly unique experience. I think this story will inspire people to believe that the true measure of a being is not defined by power, but from the faith, courage, and compassion.”

All 13 episodes of the show will be available in seven languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, and Kannada; and will release exclusively on January 29 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

