Saroj Khan Dies At 71, Heartbroken Twitterati Says 'huge Loss Of A Creative Mind'

As soon as the news of Saroj Khan's demise broke on the internet, her fans and netizens took the internet by storm and tributes started pouring for her.

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, who was admitted with breathing complaints died of cardiac arrest on Friday, as per the reports. As soon as the news of her death broke on the internet, netizens started mourning over the demise of Saroj Khan. A few penned heartfelt notes to give a tribute to Saroj Khan. 

Check out what her fans wrote to give her a tribute

Saroj Khan death

Saroj was hospitalised after she complained of having issues with breathing on June 20. Reportedly, filmmaker Kunal Kohli and Anubhav Sinha kept sharing the health updates of the late choreographer. Her daughter Sukaina Khan also assured Saroj Khan's fans that the late actor will be discharged soon, through an Instagram story session. She wrote, "Hello Everyone I'm Sukaina Khan daughter of Mrs. Saroj Khan. Yes she is in the Hospital as she complained of breathlessness so we got worried and wanted to be sure of Covid-19 so got her tested and it is negative. The Doctor said due to cold she was feeling Breathless and she would be Discharged in another 2 to 3 days. Please keep her in your PRAYERS.”

Reportedly, the last rites of Saroj Khan was performed at Malvani in Malad, today, that is July 3.

Saroj Khan's career

Choreographer Saroj Khan has been a very important name of the Indian film industry. Over four decades, she has been helping actors with their dance and also making them the best at what they do. She began her career at the age of 10.

Saroj Khan first appeared as a background dancer in the film Nazarana. As per reports, Khan was just three years old when she started her career as a dancer. Saroj Khan got her first break as a choreographer with the film Geeta Mera Naam in 1974.

Since then, she has choreographed some of the most popular songs of Bollywood like Tamma Tamma Loge, Ek Do Teen, and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. As of date, Khan is not only a celebrated Bollywood choreographer but also a three-time National Award winner. She was the brand ambassador for Cine Dancers Association. Saroj Khan has worked with popular actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and has choreographed over 2,000 songs. 

(With inputs from ANI)

 

 

