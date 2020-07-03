Saroj Khan Passes Away: MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Pays Tribute To Veteran Choreographer

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Sigh paid his condolences to Ace choreographer Saroj Khan who passed away on Friday morning due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote, "Saddened to hear of the demise of Saroj Khan. She was the one who institutionalised choreography in Indian Cinema."

Saddened to hear of the demise of #SarojKhan . She was the one who institutionalised choreography in Indian Cinema. pic.twitter.com/m6NXctJ2mt — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) July 3, 2020

The three-time National Award winner, who had choreographed some of the most memorable songs in Hindi cinema, was not keeping well for some time.

Khan, 71, was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra last Saturday after she complained of breathing issues. The mandatory COVID-19 test done at the hospital showed a negative result.

"She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told news agency PTI.

Saroj Khan choreographed more than 2,000 songs

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs, including "Dola Re Dola" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Devdas", "Ek Do Teen" from Madhuri Dixit-starrer "Tezaab" and "Ye Ishq Haaye" from "Jab We Met" in 2007.

She last choreographed for "Tabaah Hogaye", featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production "Kalank" in 2019. She is survived by her husband and three kids, 2 daughters and a son. Her last rites will be performed at Malvani in Malad later in the day.

(With agency inputs)

