Saroj Khan's Last Rites Performed, Legendary Choreographer's Prayer Meet Next Week

In the wee hours of July 3, 2020, renowned Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in a hospital in Mumbai. She suffered from a cardiac arrest; her last rites were performed in Malad, Mumbai, at 7 am on Friday. According to a news wire, Saroj Khan’s daughter, Sukaina, said that the prayer meet will be held in the next week.

Saroj Khan’s prayer meet

Saroj Khan’s sad demise has left a number of people around the world in a state of grief. The much-loved choreographer passed away on Friday morning in the ICU ward of Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra. The choreographer’s time of death was 1:52 am on Friday. The family bid their goodbyes at the Ahle Sunnat cemetery in Malvani, Malad, while the last rites were performed by her son. Her family and friends have been mourning the great loss.

Saroj Khan’s daughter, Sukaina told PTI, “We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days.”

Saroj Khan was admitted to the hospital a few days back due to severe breathing issues. The legendary choreographer was looked upon by all good dancers in the Bollywood film industry. She has been a three-time National Award winner who is known to excel in various Indian dance forms. Following the news of her sad demise, a number of her followers like Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram and expressed the sorrow that they feel.

Madhuri Dixit added a bunch of pictures with Saroj Khan and expressed how devastated she is over the loss. She posted pictures from different occasions including reality shows and award ceremonies, putting forth the strong bond that the two ladies shared. In the caption for the post, Madhuri Dixit wrote about how Saroj Khan had been a part of her journey since the very beginning. She spoke about all that she learnt from her, not just in terms of dance but also about life in general. She said that a number of memories have been flashing before her eyes at this point and also sent out her condolences to the family. Have a look at the tribute post on Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram here.

