When Saroj Khan Told Adnan Sami, "aapka Andaaz Khuda Ki Dain Hai"

Beloved veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, due to a cardiac arrest. After her death, several big-name celebs took to social media to pay their last respects. Saroj Khan was one of the most influential Bollywood choreographers of all time and she mentored many younger choreographers who are working in the industry right now. Taking to social media, singer and musician Adnan Sami paid tribute to the late Saroj Khan with a heartfelt post.

Adnan Sami saddened by the unexpected passing of Saroj Khan

Taking to social media, Adnan Sami shared an old photo of Saroj Khan after learning about her death. In the caption for the image, Adnan Sami shared a long and heartfelt message in which he commended Saroj Khan for her brilliant dance and choreography skills. Adnan Sami wrote that he was saddened by legendary Saroj Khan's demise.

Adnan Sami added that Saroj Khan's contributions in choreography were as measurable as the ‘Everest’. He added that she was an institution when it came to dance and choreography. Adnan Sami then shared a WOW moment that he had with the late Bollywood legend. After Lift Karade's release, Saroj Khan had told Adnan Sami, "Aap ke expressions aur neck movement ka andaaz gaate huay Khuda ki dain hai!” Adman Sami ended his tribute by claiming that he loved Saroj Khan and her contribution to the industry.

Over the course of her 40-year long career, Saroj Khan choreographed more than 2000 songs. She won three National Film Awards for her work in Devdas, Sringaram, and Jab We Met. She also holds the record for winning the most amount of Best Choreography Awards, winning a total of eight awards. After Saroj Khan's death, several Bollywood celebs took to social media to send their condolences.

Madhuri Dixit often collaborated Saroj Khan in many of her films. Taking to social media, Dixit revealed how devastated she was after the unfortunate death of Saroj Khan. Madhuri added that Saroj Khan taught her a lot about dance and a lot more. She also sent her heartfelt condolences to Saroj Khan's family.

