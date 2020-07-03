Saroj Khan No More: Remo D'Souza, Farah Khan Pen Down Heartfelt Notes

Remo D'Souza, Farah Khan, and Melvin Louis have expressed their condolences for the late Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan. Remo D'Souza took to social media to share a series of photographs of him with Saroj Khan. Melvin Louis too took to social media and shared a picture of Saroj Khan along with a video montage of her dancing. The legendary choreographer was all smiling in the pictures; fans too took to social media to express their condolences over the legendary dancer's demise.

Also Read | Saroj Khan's Demise: Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza Grateful To Have Worked With Her

Remo D'Souza, Farah Khan, and Melvin Louis pen down heartfelt notes

Also Read | Saroj Khan's Death: Akshay Kumar Pays Tribute To Legendary Choreographer

Remo D'Souza penned down a long emotional note for the dancer, remembering her good works for the industry. Remo began his post by mentioning that the industry and the dance fraternity have been hit with a huge loss. He expressed that he was fortunate enough to have danced under her guidance and also with her. He further added that he is also grateful to have had the opportunity to choreograph with her. The dancer director further continued to say that he will never forget the love and passion she had for dance and how she brought it forth with her choreographies in each song. Remo D'Souza also added that the passion in her eyes for dance was something never seen before. Closing the caption, Remo D'Souza thanked Saroj Khan for teaching him so much and said that she will always be remembered in their hearts. He later expressed condolences for her entire family.

Also Read | Saroj Khan's Demise: Anupam Kher Pays His Last Tribute To Ace Choreographer

Farah Khan too took to social media to share her condolences for Saroj Khan. In a tweet, Farah Khan mentioned that Saroj Khan was a huge inspiration to many people in the world of dance. She also added that Saroj was an inspiration to her as well. Further on, Farah Khan thanked her for the amazing songs she has choreographed and has made them iconic with her amazing choreographies.

Rest in peace Sarojji.. u were an inspiration to many, myself included. Thank you for the songs🙏🏻 #SarojKhan — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) July 3, 2020

Melvin Louis too shared a long and heartfelt caption for Saroj Khan whom he in his caption called the “Queen” of grace and expressions. Melvin revealed that he was truly blessed to have received a winner trophy from her on one occasion. The dancer recalled that time and mentioned that he bowed to touch her feet and he called it one of his best memories and said that it will forever be fresh in his mind as if it happened recently. Melvin then went on to praise her for the amazing creativity that she brought to Bollywood through her incredible choreographies. He then went on to mention that it was Saroj Khan who inspired generations and revolutionised many trends for dancers in general. Melvin then said that there will not be another Saroj Khan and mentioned that the late choreographer had set benchmarks too high for anyone to even match up to it. He later expressed that he prays for her and will always reminisce her through her works.

Also Read | Saroj Khan's Top 10 Songs Choreographed For Madhuri Dixit: 'Ek Do Teen' to 'Maar Dala'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.