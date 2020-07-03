Last Updated:

Saroj Khan's Last Rites Performed, Taapsee Pannu, Manisha Koirala, Others Recall Memories

Choreographer Saroj Khan's last rites were performed in Mumbai on the day of her demise as Taapsee Pannu, Manisha Koirala and others recalled their memories.

Written By
Joel Kurian
The film industry lost another acclaimed artist this year, with the death of Saroj Khan on Friday. The veteran choreographer died of a cardiac arrest at the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai and was aged 71. The Ek Do Teen artist was laid to rest the same day and a memorial service will be held soon.

READ: Choreographer Saroj Khan Passes Away In Mumbai Due To Cardiac Arrest

“We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina Khan told PTI.

The National Award-winner had been admitted to the hospital after suffering breathing issues and ill-health before that. The family had then confirmed that she had tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for Saroj Khan on social media. Many of the actresses who had worked with the legend got emotional and recalled their fond memories.

Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Rao, Manisha Koirala, Nandita Das, Priyamani were among those who shard that they were fortunate to be work with ‘Masterji’. They called her the ’best dance Guru', how she had a ’strictness for perfection’, that was made up with her ‘golden compliments’, and how she had taught even those who were not well-versed with dance. They praised Khan for her choreography of ‘wonderful songs’ that will make every girl ‘remember her ever and ever.’

READ: Saroj Khan Dies At 71, Heartbroken Twitterati Says 'huge Loss Of A Creative Mind'

Here are the reactions 

Even Subhash Ghai whose films featured some of Saroj Khan’s hit tracks like Choli Ke Peeche starring Madhuri Dixit, apart from songs starring Meenakshi Sheshadari and Manisha Koirala,  gave a heartwarming tribute to ‘Masterji.’ While even those who did not work with her, like Tamannaah Bhatia were inspired by her work.

Sonu Sood, Shankar Mahadevan, Suniel Shetty were among the others who were heartbroken by the news and termed her as a ‘true guru’, ‘irreplaceable’ and that she will be missed.  

Saroj Khan is the recipient of three National Awards and her songs in films like Beta, Khalnaayak, Sailaab, Chalbaaz starring Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi and others are considered evergreen even today.

READ: Saroj Khan Passes Away: MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Pays Tribute To Veteran Choreographer

READ: Saroj Khan Passes Away: Kritika Kamra, Aahana Kumra, Kunal Kohli & Others Pay Tribute

 

 

First Published:
