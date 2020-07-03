Saroj Khan's last rites performed, Taapsee Pannu, Manisha Koirala, others recall memories

The film industry lost another acclaimed artist this year, with the death of Saroj Khan on Friday. The veteran choreographer died of a cardiac arrest at the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai and was aged 71. The Ek Do Teen artist was laid to rest the same day and a memorial service will be held soon.

“We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina Khan told PTI.

The National Award-winner had been admitted to the hospital after suffering breathing issues and ill-health before that. The family had then confirmed that she had tested negative for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for Saroj Khan on social media. Many of the actresses who had worked with the legend got emotional and recalled their fond memories.

Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Rao, Manisha Koirala, Nandita Das, Priyamani were among those who shard that they were fortunate to be work with ‘Masterji’. They called her the ’best dance Guru', how she had a ’strictness for perfection’, that was made up with her ‘golden compliments’, and how she had taught even those who were not well-versed with dance. They praised Khan for her choreography of ‘wonderful songs’ that will make every girl ‘remember her ever and ever.’

Here are the reactions

This is a sad news early in morning..since childhood I was trained in indian classical dance..it was she who taught me film dance once I joined films..(which I had zero knowlage of). A tough task master and a great one!! #RIPSarojKhan JI ðŸ™ https://t.co/UxRDUwFbrH — Manisha Koirala (@mkoirala) July 3, 2020

My first choreographer in Bollywood our "Master Ji" ðŸ’—

I was lucky to begin with the best dance Guru!!

As petrified I was of Her strictness for perfection, Her golden compliments stay with me forever ðŸ™

May She find greater happiness in the Higher World #SarojKhan ðŸ™ — AMRITA RAO (@AmritaRao) July 3, 2020

Such sad news. Her contribution to Hindi films has been enormous. I had the pleasure of working with Sarojji just once, for a Spanish film. She showered me with so much love that I can never forget her warmth and grace. And what a teacher she was! ðŸ™ðŸ™ #SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/9h97XwDga6 — Nandita Das (@nanditadas) July 3, 2020

You will be terribly missed master ji!! Was really fortunate to have worked with this legend long back..Thank you for all the wonderful songs you choreographed! #RIPSarojKhan ðŸ’” pic.twitter.com/z9uAQJOhX6 — Priyamani Raj (@priyamani6) July 3, 2020

Even Subhash Ghai whose films featured some of Saroj Khan’s hit tracks like Choli Ke Peeche starring Madhuri Dixit, apart from songs starring Meenakshi Sheshadari and Manisha Koirala, gave a heartwarming tribute to ‘Masterji.’ While even those who did not work with her, like Tamannaah Bhatia were inspired by her work.

AN ERA HAS GONE

absolutely my personal loss.

an integral part of our Mukta arts family-my strong partner in grooming stars like Madhuri Meenaxi Manisha n ashwarya ðŸ™ðŸ½

Master of masters ðŸ‘

Saroj Khan will live in history of choreography of Indian cinema indeed.

Bye JAAN. RIP ðŸ˜” pic.twitter.com/iZcN3EBMh7 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) July 3, 2020

Woke up to the heartbreaking news of the legendary choreographer #SarojKhan’s demise. Her iconic dance moves inspired me at a very young age. Rest in peace Saroj Ji ðŸ™ðŸ¼

You are truly irreplaceable. — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) July 3, 2020

Sonu Sood, Shankar Mahadevan, Suniel Shetty were among the others who were heartbroken by the news and termed her as a ‘true guru’, ‘irreplaceable’ and that she will be missed.

You are loved ... You are irreplaceable ... A true GURU ... #RIPSarojKhan @ pic.twitter.com/Nn2jBslZlN — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 3, 2020

Really heartbreaking news .. Saroj khan ji has given us so many gems which will be remembered forever .. May her soul rest in peace ðŸ™ #SarojKhan — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) July 3, 2020

Saroji you will be missedðŸ™ #RIPSarojKhan — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 3, 2020

Madhuri Dixit's place as Bollywood's greatest dancing sensation owes much to the passionate dance moves & mischievous ada's of #SarojKhan. Today as we bid Sarojji goodbye, I remember her by this smashing dance from #Sailaab. My all time favorite.ðŸ’—https://t.co/2XTnTptjvN — Apurva (@Apurvasrani) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan is the recipient of three National Awards and her songs in films like Beta, Khalnaayak, Sailaab, Chalbaaz starring Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi and others are considered evergreen even today.

