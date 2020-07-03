Saroj Khan's Death: Sunny Leone Pays Tribute, Recalls Brief Interaction With Her

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1.52 am. The choreographer passed away due to cardiac arrest. Her last rites took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. Actor Sunny Leone has now paid tribute to Khan.

Sunny Leone pays tribute to Saroj Khan

Sunny Leone took to her social media and recalled the time when she had a brief interaction with the choreographer. She wrote that despite having a brief meeting, she still digs up old videos to learn from her. Sunny Leone shared a black and white picture of the late choreographer.

In the post, Sunny Leone wrote, “My very brief encounter by a beautiful patient guru who was trying to teach some basics of Indian folk dancing. Even though our encounter was short I always go back to these videos to learn from her over and over. God Bless your soul and may you rest in peace. My heart goes out to the family, close friends and to all those out there who have lost this beautiful person from your life. RIP Mam!” [sic]

Renowned Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan dies due to cardiac arrest — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 3, 2020

The 71-year-old dance choreographer was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Saroj Khan started complaining about having breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She was taken to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra after which a mandatory COVID-19 test was done and her tests had come out negative. On June 24, a source close to the family told news agency PTI, that she is doing better and will be discharged soon.

"She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two."

In a career spanning over four decades, Saroj Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs. The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most iconic songs, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene from Kalank in 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

