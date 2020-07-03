Saroj Khan Passes Away: TV Stars Arjun, Shweta, Sayantani & Others Offer Condolences

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on July 3, 2020. The devastating news has created a void in the industry. Stars from the television fraternity, like Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Jyoti, Sayantani Ghosh, Rashami Desai, Shweta Tiwari among others took to their respective social media handles and mourned Saroj Khan's death.

Arjun Bijlani

Expressing grief over Saroj Khan's untimely demise, actor Arjun Bijlani wrote that Saroj Khan was the woman who made the stars and dance like stars. Bijlani wrote, "I am glad I shared the stage with you in this lifetime. RIP. Prayers." Arjun shared a picture with Saroj Khan from the sets of a show.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti shared an endearing photograph of Saroj Khan on her Instagram story. Along with the picture, Surbhi penned her last tribute for Saroj Khan. The Qubool Hai actor wrote, "Rest in peace Master Ji."

Sayantani Ghosh

Actor Sayantani Ghosh penned a lengthy emotional tribute for Saroj Khan. She wrote, "Was a dream come true and honour to have met u, to dance in front of you .. spent a span of about 2/3 months with you as we did a reality show together ..will cherish all the moments we spent, all the love you gave me forever .. still remember u liked one of my dances so much that u asked my maa "Kya khake janam diya tha "??...I was ecstatic n how !!! learnt so much from you ... you inspired me n many to dance , inspired us with your life's journey. witnessing u dance and express was invaluable n beautiful ..those notes signed by you as a blessing are precious, shall cherish them always .. Rest In Peace masterji. ur a legend. The world of dance won't the same without you but u will forever live in our hearts

Rashami Desai

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai shared an animated picture of Saroj Khan on Twitter. Rashami wrote, "She was the mother of choreography in India." Desai mourned Saroj Khan's death and said, "May her soul rest in peace."

Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari shared a throwback picture with Saroj Khan on Instagram. As seen in the photo, the duo is all smiles, while posing for the camera. Shweta Tiwari paid her last tribute to her 'Amma' and wrote 'Rest in peace'.

Saroj Khan's death

Saroj Khan was admitted to the city's Guru Nanak hospital after she complained of breathing issues. A source close to her family revealed to a news agency that Khan was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai and a mandatory COVID-19 test was also done, which turned out to be negative. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

