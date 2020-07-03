Saroj Khan Passes Away: Dharmendra Pens Down Emotional Tribute For The Late Choreographer

Legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in the wee hours of July 3 in Mumbai. As soon as the news came in, many celebrities and fans took to their social media to mourn her loss. Actor Dharmendra took to his Twitter to pen down an emotional tribute for Khan.

Dharmendra mourns the loss of Saroj Khan

Tere aane se ronaq aa jaati thi .....Saroj...... affsos .....tum bhi chali gaien.....skoon naseeb ho rooh ko teri.....🙏. Friends, she was an assistant dance director in my first film Dil bhi tera.....a jolly good friend. pic.twitter.com/Vk65hJXQ0I — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 3, 2020

Dharmendra took to his Twitter and wrote a note for the late artist. He also told his fans that Saroj worked with him on his debut film, Dil Bhi Tera. They worked together on many more projects throughout their careers in the Bollywood industry.

Saroj Khan has not only worked with Dharmendra but has also worked with his son, Sunny Doel. In an earlier interview, Khan stated that she enjoys working with non-dancers and reviewed Sunny's dancing skills. Saroj trained Sunny Deol for the films Chaalbaaz and Angrakshak. She revealed that Sunny can ''dance well but is just a bit scared''.

Choreographer Saroj Khan was a part of the Bollywood industry for over four decades. She began her career at the age of 10 and was also the brand ambassador for Cine Dancers Association. Throughout her career, she has choreographed over 2,000 songs and has worked with popular actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more.

The dancer last choreographed for Kalank in 2019. She trained actor Madhuri Dixit for the song Tabah Ho Gaye. Saroj Khan has bagged three National Awards. Some of her most popular works include Dola Re Dola from Devdas and Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit's Tezaab.

Saroj Khan was earlier hospitalised in Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai last month after she complained of breathing issues. Post her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done on her. On June 24, a source told news agency PTI, “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.” She passed away at the age of 71 and the cause of her death was ruled as a cardiac arrest. Her last rites were performed on July 3 in Malad.

(With Inputs from PTI)

