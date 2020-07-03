Saroj Khan's Death: Saroj Ji 'loved Nobody In This World As Much As Her Work'; Watch Video

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3rd, 2020. An old video of Saroj Khan is doing the rounds on social media where she can be seen saying how much she loves her work. Saroj Khan was highly regarded in the entertainment industry and is credited for having choreographed some iconic dance numbers.

When Saroj Khan had revealed how much she loved her work

A video of Saroj Khan from the sets of Rowdy Rathore has been doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, Saroj ji can be seen instructing Sonakshi Sinha and the other dancers and showing the right moves for the song. Seeing her working with gusto, the cameraman of the video asked Saroj Khan:

What is keeping you going? That same smile, that same happiness?

To this Saroj Ji replied:

I don’t know.. I love my work too much. In this whole world I do not love anybody so much. (sic)

Saroj Khan Death

Choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in the wee hours of July 3, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. Her last rites took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. Actors Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham have paid tribute to the late choreographer.

Saroj Khan was admitted to the city's Guru Nanak hospital after she complained of breathing issues on June 20th. A source close to her family revealed to a news agency that Saroj Khan was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai and a mandatory COVID-19 test was also done, which turned out to be negative. Once she recovered, she was discharged from the hospital on June 24th. However, earlier today Saroj Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI that she passed away due to cardiac arrest at the hospital at approximately 2.30 am.

Saroj Khan career

Saroj Khan’s career spans over four decades and she is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs. She has won three National Award and has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene from Kalank in 2019.

