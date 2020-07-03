Saroj Khan's Death: Ayushmann, Saiee Manjrekar & Others Pay Tribute To Ace Choreographer

The legendary Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan bid goodbye to the world and left for her heavenly abode on June 3, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. The devasting news has left the entire film industry mourning her demise. As soon as the heartbreaking news broke the internet, hundreds and thousands of heartfelt condolences started pouring in on social media.

Popularly known as Masterji, Khan has left the entire film industry, especially the dance fraternity aghast. Ace choreographers Ganesh Hegde and Vaibhavi Merchant along with Bollywood celebrities Ayushmann Khurrana, Saiee Manjrekar, Siddhant Kapoor and Ayesha Shroff recently paid their tribute to the legend on social media.

Ayushmann Khurrana

The Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Twitter to mourn Saroj Khan's death. He wrote expressing although he has never met her personally, it feels like a personal loss to him. Check out the actor's tweet below:

I never met her personally but this feels like a personal loss. #RIPSarojKhan — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) July 3, 2020

Ganesh Hegde

One of the most iconic dancers and choreographers of his era, Ganesh Hegde penned a long heartfelt note for paying his tribute to the late legend. Sharing a throwback photo of Khan, Hegde expressed how she was 'truly the queen of choreography'. He wrote:

"End of an era.

The word choreographer got new prominence and emphasis in the film industry thanks to Saroj ji.

Actresses had a different dominance over songs when they were choreographed by saroji..The ease,experience and aura reflecting on the face of an actress was all due to the magic of Saroj khan.

The use of various indian classical dance forms fused with modern styles with such effectiveness makes her truly a unique Dance director.

The humour in her choreography was superlative and it was amazing to see how she pulled a comic expression while maintaining the narrative all just in a split second.

Technically her songs were a master class in choreography and has inspired many incuding myself.

The gravitas and impact of her choreography for an indian song will never be the same again.

She truly was “THE QUEEN” of Choreography..God bless your soul..RIP"

Check out his IG post below:

Vaibhavi Merchant

Yet another ace Bollywood choreographer, Vaibhavi Merchant too expressed her grief on social media as she prayed for Saroj Khan's soul to 'rest in peace'. Thanking her for the 'inspiration' and being her 'guiding light', Merchant paid her last respect to the legendary choreographer on Instagram writing, "Prayers & divine respect for our legend, Smt Saroj Khan Ji...May you find peace & love, where you are. Rest In Peace, Om Shanti " Check out her post below:

Saiee Manjrekar

Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar, who has been trained by Saroj Khan in the past, is taken aback by the devastating news. Sharing a streak of pictures with Khan, Saiee penned a heartfelt note mourning her death and expressing how they'll never get to sit together and drink 'chai' as they used to earlier. The Dabangg 3 actor wrote:

"At a loss of words today. You were a true legend. I had the privilege of learning from you and I am ever so grateful. Masterji, you were a phenomenal teacher and a free-spirited and beautiful person. Can’t believe I will never hear you shouting at me for not doing a step properly or not sitting and drinking chai with you. You’ve given me so much learning and love, thank you, you are a beautiful soul. Rest easy."

Check out her post below:

Siddhant Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor's brother and actor Siddhant Kapoor too took to Instagram to express his grief and pay tribute to the veteran choreographer. Kapoor shared a collage of Saroj Khan's black and white pictures from back in the days on his Instagram handle. Sharing the post her captioned it, "RIP aunty".

Check out his post below:

Ayesha Shroff

Tiger Shroff's sister Ayesha Shroff took to Instagram to share a picture of her brother alongside the late choreographer to mourn her demise. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, "Rest in Peace dearest Saroj Ji". Have a look:

