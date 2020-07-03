Saroj Khan's Death: Subhash Ghai Pays Emotional Tribute To The 'master Of Masters'

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3, 2020, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. Her magnanimous contribution to the industry remains unforgettable and her stellar career with a slew of iconic songs will always be remembered. Filmmaker Subhash Ghai who was devastated after hearing the tragic news penned his condolences on social media and compared the huge loss with the passing of “an era.”

Subhash Ghai mourns Saroj Khan's death

Subhash Ghai mourned the loss along with a beautiful picture of the choreographer in her dancing stance. While penning his condolence, the filmmaker called the demise of Saroj Khan his “personal loss.” He mentioned that she was an integral part of his Mukta arts family and Saroj was also his strong partner in grooming versatile stars like Madhuri Dixit, Meenakshi Seshadri, Manisha Koirala, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. He also called her ‘Master of masters.’ At last, Subhash concluded the post and wrote that Saroj Khan will live in the history of the choreography of Indian cinema.

AN ERA HAS GONE

absolutely my personal loss.

an integral part of our Mukta arts family-my strong partner in grooming stars like Madhuri Meenaxi Manisha n ashwarya 🙏🏽

Master of masters 👍

Saroj Khan will live in history of choreography of Indian cinema indeed.

Bye JAAN. RIP 😔 pic.twitter.com/iZcN3EBMh7 — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) July 3, 2020

Several other actors too expressed their condolences for the choreographer and shared their memories with her. The actors added that she made dancing look easy as if anybody could dance. Many actors shared some of their most fond memories with her and reminisced her presence in their lives. Actors from Bollywood also mentioned that there will be no other choreographer like her. They also mentioned that her dance and the steps that she choreographed were iconic and legendary.

Saroj Khan was a celebrated choreographer and one of the finest Bollywood had ever produced. The dancer had worked for several films with her most famous choreographies being for songs like Ek Do Teen and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. Saroj Khan was especially known for her amazing rapport with actor Madhuri Dixit. Over the years, Saroj Khan won several awards including the prestigious National Award three times. She won the National Award for films Devdas, Sringaram, and Jab We Met.

Saroj Khan was not keeping well for some time. On June 24, she was hospitalized after she complained of breathing issues. A source close to her family revealed to a news agency that Khan was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai and a mandatory COVID-19 test was also done, which turned out to be negative. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

