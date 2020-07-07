Saroj Khan Was Replaced By Ahmed Khan For 'Tanha Tanha' From 'Rangeela'?

Bollywood is still grieving the loss of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. Since Khan’s demise on July 3, 2020, her fans and several celebrities have been sharing many stories about her. One such incident about director-choreographer Ahmed Khan replacing Saroj Khan as the choreographer for the film Rangeela has come to light. Find out more details about this story here.

Why did Ahmed Khan replace Saroj Khan in Rangeela?

Bollywood and the global entertainment industry has lost several film stars, theatre, and television actors in the last few months. The industry is still grieving the loss of these celebrities. One of the most recent death that has shocked the industry is the demise of legendary choreographer Saroj Khan.

Saroj Khan passed away on July 3, 2020, in Mumbai. The Choli Ke Peeche choreographer died to due cardiac arrest in the early hours of the day. Since Saroj Khan passed away, many celebrities have been sharing their fond memories and stories related to the late choreographer.

In a recent interview with a media portal, a crew member from Ram Gopal Verma’s film Rangeela shared an interesting incident from their film's set. Reportedly, Ahmed Khan replaced Saroj Khan as the lead choreographer for this RGV film. According to the report, during Rangeela’s production Ahmed Khan was Saroj Khan’s assistant.

On the day shooting the song Tanha Tanha from Rangeela, Saroj Khan did not show up on set. She sent her assistant Ahmed Khan to start with the shooting and choreography and told him that she will join him later. Back in those days, Saroj Khan used to work on 4-5 projects simultaneously.

According to the report, Saroj Khan was shooting for the song Ankhiyan Milaye with Madhuri Dixit for her film Raja. But Saroj Khan’s absence from Rangeela’s set left Ram Gopal Verma fuming. He took a decision on-spot and asked Ahmed Khan if he would like to take over Saroj Khan’s job to choreograph Tanha Tanha. Scared by the offer, Ahmed Khan asked for some time to think about it.

But Ram Gopal Verma told him that he only has 10 minutes to decide. Finally, Ahmed Khan said yes and choreographed the songs Tanha Tanha and Hai Rama. But out of sheer respect for his mentor, Saroj Khan’s name was mentioned in the final credits for choreographing both the songs.

