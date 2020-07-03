Saroj Khan's Death: Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra Pay Heartfelt Tributes

The demise of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan was a great blow to the entertainment industry. An accomplished dancer, the ace choreographer had trained many budding talents in the fraternity. Saroj Khan who breathed her last due to a cardiac arrest in Mumbai has been remembered by many stars from the industry. Several stars are mourning the huge loss while paying their tribute to her. Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra penned their heartfelt condolences on social media.

Ananya Panday & Parineeti Chopra mourn Saroj Khan's demise

Ananya Panday shared a throwback picture on her Instagram stories where she can be seen sitting down on knees while seeking blessings from Saroj Khan during one of her sessions. While captioning the post, Ananya wrote, ‘love you masterji.” Apart from this, the Student of the Year 2 actress shared another picture of the dancer where she can be seen smiling while posing for the click. The Bollywood’s newbie captioned it with a broken heart emoticon.

Read: Saroj Khan Was Tutoring Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday Personally, Reveals Daughter

Read: Saroj Khan's Death: Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Sidharth Malhotra Offer Condolences

Apart from Ananya, Parineeti Chopra also penned a note for the choreographer along with a monochrome picture of Saroj Khan. The actress praised Saroj’s dancing skills and wrote that when a person thinks of choreography, automatically the picture of the legendary choreographer gets imprinted in the minds of the people. The actress further wrote that Saroj Khan gave represents the true meaning of heroine in the Bollywood industry. At last, offered prayers to the family and called Saroj a “creator of legends, and a legend herself.”

When you think “choreography”, you think Saroj ji. When you think “heroine”, you think Saroj ji. I think she gave the term Bollywood heroine its true meaning. Creator of legends, and a legend herself. RIP Ma’am. We will celebrate you forever. ðŸ’•#RIPSarojKhan pic.twitter.com/hNnTWT2AkT — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan breathed her last at Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra at around 2.30 am. The news was confirmed by her nephew Manish Jagwani, as per PTI inputs. She suffered from a cardiac arrest and her last rites were performed in Malad, Mumbai, at 7 am on Friday.

Bollywood actors have taken to their respective social media platforms and paid their last tributes to Saroj Khan. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Suniel Shetty, Dharmendra, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Kapoor among others mourned her loss.

Actors from the television fraternity, namely Mahira Sharma, Aly Goni, Arjun Bijlani, Munmun Dutta, Sayantani Ghosh, Surbhi Jyoti among others also paid their heartfelt tributes to Saroj Khan. Saroj Khan has choreographed more than 2000 songs in her stellar career. Her last memory remains Madhuri Dixit's song Tabaah Ho Gaye from the 2019 film, Kalank

Read: Saroj Khan's Death: Subhash Ghai Pays Emotional Tribute To The 'master Of Masters'

Read: Saroj Khan's Death: When Salman Khan Extended Help To The Choreographer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.