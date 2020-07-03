Saroj Khan Was Tutoring Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday Personally, Reveals Daughter

The death of Saroj Khan has sent the film industry into mourning once again. Bollywood lost its most renowned choreographer, Saroj Khan on July 3, 2020, at the age of 71. Since then, people have been sharing posts as a tribute for the ace choreographer. Her daughter Sukaina Khan recently spoke to an entertainment portal and spoke about her mother’s love for teaching dance to the freshers in Bollywood. Read more to know what Sukaina Khan has to say about her mother, Saroj Khan.

Saroj Khan's Daughter reveals she was teaching dance to the fresh talents in Bollywood

Sukaina Khan revealed that her mother was a total workaholic and would love teaching dance. She said that her mother was so involved in her work that even if she’s got a fever or a cold, it would not affect her as she never liked making excuses. Sukaina also revealed that when she wasn’t shooting, she used to teach the newcomers personally. At the moment, Saroj Khan was teaching dance to Alizeh Agnihotri, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan and Saiee Manjrekar and was quite happy with it. Sukaina also says that Saroj Khan was just extremely happy to be part of their journeys.

Sukaina also opened up about the time Saroj Khan complained of breathlessness on June 20. Because of the ongoing pandemic, the family was concerned that she might have contracted COVID-19. After getting the tests done it was confirmed that Saroj Khan had tested negative for COVID-19. But then, suddenly two to three days ago, she suddenly had a huge spike in her diabetes, which went up to 600-650 on the scale. She revealed that her family was called when they were sleeping, and at 1.52 am, she had a cardiac arrest. Sukaina also said that her mother was her hero and the greatest influence in her life.

More about Saroj Khan

Saroj Khan has been in the industry for over 40 years. She has choreographed more than 2000 dance numbers to date. She has been a part of some iconic films and is known for her choreography for songs like Ek Do Teen and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. She has also won three National Awards for her contribution to Devdas, Sringaram, and Jab We Met. She was also a part of a number of reality dance shows including Nach Baliye, Ustaadon Ka Ustaad, Boogie Woogie and many more.

