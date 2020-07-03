Saroj Khan's Last Post About Sushant Singh Rajput Will Leave You Teary-eyed

Bollywood's legendary choreographer Saroj Khan, aged 71, passed away due to cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Friday. Saroj Khan’s last Instagram post was about Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on June 14, 2020. Saroj Khan shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput and mentioned that she was ‘shocked’ that the actor took such a drastic step. Take a look at the post:

Adding to the same, Saroj Khan blessed Rajput and offered condolences to the bereaved family. In the caption, Saroj Khan remembered meeting Sushant Singh Rajput several times. Take a look at what Saroj Khan wrote for Sushant Singh Rajput:

I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have met many times. What went wrong in your LIFE? I'm shocked that you took such a drastic step in your LIFE. You could have spoken to an Elder which could have helped YOU and would have kept us Happy looking at YOU. God bless your soul and I don't know what your Father and Sisters are going through. Condolences and Strength to them to go through this Time. I Loved you in all your Movies and will always Love you. R.I. P 🙏🙏.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. Reportedly, Sushant's house help informed the police soon after he found the actor in an unconscious state. Sushant's mortal remains were taken to the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem, and his last rites were conducted a day after that.

Saroj Khan's demise

Saroj Khan, who mentored a generation of actors, left for her heavenly abode at Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra at around 2.30 a.m, as confirmed by his nephew Manish Jagwani. “We buried her at around 7 am. The prayer meeting will be held after three days,” Saroj Khan’s daughter Sukaina Khan told PTI.

Bollywood mourns Saroj Khan's demise

Bollywood actors expressed their grief on social media and recalled their fondest memories shared with the ace choreographer. Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Riteish Deshmukh, Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez, Urmila Matondkar, and Manisha Koirala mourned her loss. MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, too, mourned Saroj Khan's untimely demise on social media.

