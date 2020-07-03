Saroj Khan No More: Jacqueline Fernandez And Bhumi Pednekar Mourn The Loss

Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Bhumi Pednekar took to their social media to mourn the loss of Saroj Khan. The Bollywood choreographer passed away on July 3, 2020, at the age of 71 in Mumbai. The cause of her death was ruled as a cardiac arrest. As soon as the news came, social media was flooded with fans and celebrities pouring tribute for the late artist.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Bhumi Pednekar mourn Saroj Khan's demise

Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram to mourn the loss of Saroj Khan. She shared a solo picture of the dancer and penned down a note in her caption. She wrote, "R.I.P Saroj Khan MaamðŸ™Your legacy lives on â¤ï¸ Condolences to the family". [sic]

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez also took to her social media to mourn Saroj Khan's loss. She shared a picture of the late choreographer where she is seen striking a dance pose. Jacqueline wrote in her caption, "ðŸ’” Rest In Peace Saroj mam". [sic] Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu also took to Twitter to pen down an emotional note for Khan.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Sonnalli Seygall also took to her social media to pen down an emotional note for the late dancer. She shared a video with Saroj Khan where the duo can be seen having a fun conversation. Seygall wrote in her caption, "My first and last conversation with you Saroj jee... it would have been my honour and fortune to learn from you which you very humbly offered, with the lockdown I lost that chance and now we have lost you ðŸ’” Hope you blessings stay with me always and may you rest and shine in peace ðŸ™ #restinpeace #sarojkhan". [sic]

Choreographer Saroj Khan was a part of the Bollywood industry for over four decades. She began her career at the age of 10 and was also the brand ambassador for Cine Dancers Association. Throughout her career, she has choreographed over 2,000 songs and has worked with popular actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more.

The dancer last choreographed for Dharma Productions' Kalank in 2019. She trained actor Madhuri Dixit for the song Tabah Ho Gaye. Saroj Khan has bagged three National Awards. Some of her most popular works include Dola Re Dola from Devdas and Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit's Tezaab.

Saroj Khan was earlier hospitalised in Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai last month after she complained of breathing issues. Post her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done on her. On June 24, a source told news agency PTI, “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.” Her last rites will be performed later on July 3 at Malad.

