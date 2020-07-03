Saroj Khan's Photos With Stars That Prove The Choreographer Shared A Warm Bond With All

Choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, in Guru Nanak Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital back in June when she started experiencing breathing issues. The veteran choreographer passed away from a cardiac arrest.

Saroj Khan was the lead choreographer for over 2000 Bollywood songs. She had a career that spanned over four decades and has worked with actors like Helen, Waaheda Rehma, and Madhuri Dixit. The veteran choreographer had a strong bond with several Bollywood stars. Here are some photos of the late Bollywood choreographer with Bollywood personalities that depict their strong bond:

Saroj Khan's bond with Bollywood stars

Tusshar Kapoor took to his official Twitter handle to pay tributes to Khan. In his tweet, the actor wrote that ''no one can ever take her place in the industry''. In his tribute tweet, the actor wrote, "There never was, isn’t and never will be another Saroj Khan! Thank you for the gorgeous moments on celluloid! Blessed to have learnt dance from your assistants and then to have worked with you, your style, an institution in itself! A legacy that lives on! RIP". Here is the tweet:

There never was, isn’t and never will be another Saroj Khan! Thank you for the gorgeous moments on celluloid! Blessed to have learnt dance from your assistants and then to have worked with you, your style, an institution in itself! A legacy that lives on!RIP — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) July 3, 2020

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her official social media handle and wrotie, "I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji." She also shared a few photos with this tweet on June 3, 2020, hours after Khan's death. Here is the official social media post by Nene:

I'm devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you💔 My sincere condolences to the family. #RIPSarojji — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 3, 2020

Akshay Kumar also took to his official social media handle and penned a heartfelt note in the wake of Saroj Khan's death. HE stated that she was the one who could make 'dance' look easy. In his tweet, Bollywood's Khiladi wrote, "Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan Ji is no more. She made the dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace". Here is the tweet:

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

