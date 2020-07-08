Saroj Khan’s Rare Pics With Her 'favourite Muses' Will Leave You Tear-eyed

The legendary choreographer Saroj Khan left for her heavenly abode on July 3, 2020, due to a cardiac arrest. Since then the entire film fraternity and her fans have been celebrating her glorious contribution to the film industry. Recently, some rare pictures of the late choreographer have been going viral on social media wherein she can be seen posing with the Bollywood biggies with whom she had gone out to etch some memorable works.

Saroj Khan poses with her favourite muses

Talking about the picture, the first picture is a monochrome frame of the choreographer with the late Sridevi with who she has worked in films like Chaalbaaz, Mr India, and Chandni. The choreographer can also be seen posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a candid shot with who she has collaborated for films like Devdas, Taal, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. One can also see her posing with one of her favourite muse, Madhuri Dixit.

The two have given the industry some iconic dance numbers like Ek Do Teen, Dola Re Dola, Mera Piya Ghar Aya, Choli Ke Peeche and many others. The other pictures consist of the choreographer's lovely dance poses which will make any die-hard fan of hers, teary-eyed. Take a look at these rare pictures.

Saroj Khan's family's official statement

The late choreographer's family recently also released an official statement on the late choreographer's social media. The released statement was from her children Hamid Khan, Hina Khan, and Sukyna Khan. The post shared by the late choreographer's family had a beautiful monochrome picture of hers sporting an infectious smile. Along with the picture, her family had given a message for all her fans and the film fraternity members.

The statement had them thanking all the fans and the film industry members for all their condolences and keeping the choreographer alive in their prayers. The statement also said that given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, there will be no prayer meeting for the Dola Re Dola choreographer immediately. But the statement went on to say that when the pandemic situation will improve, the late choreographer's family members will come forward to celebrate the glorious life of the Barso Re Megha choreographer.

