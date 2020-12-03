Satish Kaushik's Net Worth: Know The Stunning Net Worth Of The 'Scam 1992' Actor

Satish Kaushik is on a roll as he has delivered back to back hits in this year. He is the man of many talents as he is also a film director, screenwriter and a producer. He was last seen in the Hansal Mehta directorial movie Chhlaang starring alongside Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha. Fans and followers wanted to know Satish Kaushik's net worth. Read ahead to know more.

Satish Kaushik's net worth

According to a report by Superstar Bio, Satish Kaushik's net worth is estimated to be around $15 million. His career spans over 35 years. He started his filming career as an assisting director to Shekhar Kapoor in the movie Masoom. He wrote the dialogues and also was an assistant director for the film Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron. He donned the director's hat with Sridevi's movie Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. The was a huge commercial flop. But he remained persistent and directed the popular 1999 movie Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain.

Satish Kaushik's movies are widely loved by his fans and the audiences. Some of the most popular of Satish Kaushik's movies are Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? Khullam Khulla Pyaar Karen, Haseena Maan Jaayegi and Saajan Chale Sasural. He also starred in the hit television serials Sumit Sambhal Lega and May I Come In Madam?

His Instagram is full of the actor's pictures and videos from his personal and professional life. In the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Satish Kaushik admitted to being good friends with Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor. His daughter Vanshika is frequently seen on his Instagram. He shares videos of his daughter having fun and also using quirky filters. Satish Kaushik is married to Shashin Kaushik since 1985.

He was last seen in the record-breaking series Scam 1992. He played the character of Many Mundra in the series. His character would sway the stock market into losses as opposed to what Harshad Mehta would do. His performance in the series was appreciated by the viewers as well.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image courtesy- @satishkaushik2178 Instagram

