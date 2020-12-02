'TMKOC' Actor Tapu Shares Why It's A Good Day, 'Babita' Munmun Dutta Reacts; See Post

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (TMKOC) is one of the most popular comedy serials in India. TMKOC cast also has a huge fan following on social media. One of the main and popular characters of TMKOC is Tapu which is played by Raj Anadkat. Recently, he uploaded a picture on Instagram in which he has listed all the good things about his day. To this TMKOC's Munmun Dutta, who plays Babita, reminded him of another thing which was good about the look. Read to what it was.

TMKOC's Tapu lists all the good things in his post

TMKOC's Tapu who is played by the actor Raj Anadkat recently uploaded a mirror selfie on Instagram. In the caption of which he made a checklist of a couple of things which were going good for him. He ticked the boxes for good hair, good mood and good day. To this, TMKOC's Munmun Dutta commented and reminded him that his shirt looked good, too.

Raj Anadkat's picture garnered 85K likes and is still counting. Fans of the actor have appreciated his looks by heavily commenting on it. Many of his fans have used the fire emoji and heart-eyed emojis to express their admiration for Raj's photo. See their reactions here:

TMKOC's Raj Anadkat's Instagram is full of pictures and videos and he often shares his handsome photos on social media. He also shares videos using quirky and funny filters. TMKOC's Raj Anadkat is also lauded by his fans for his fashion sense. In his Instagram photos, he is seen donning some of the most amazing outfits.

Raj also has a YouTube channel where he uploads his vlogs and the behind-the-scenes of his shooting for the Youtube channel. He recently even shared his skincare routine on the channel. He shares some fun videos also on his YouTube channel.

In the latest episode of TMKOC, Popatlal leaves a note for all Gokuldhamites that he is leaving the society forever because all he does is troubles everyone. To this, Jethalal suggests that they should make a police-complaint so that they will start searching for him. But he lies to the police inspector Chalu Pandey that Popatlal has stolen from Iyer's house and is missing.

Image courtesy- @raj_anadkat Instagram

